Elsie Purcell, 91, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Heartland of Hillsboro surrounded by family whom she loved dearly.

She was born March 27, 1928 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Carey and Elsie (Pawnell) Griffith.

She married Fulton S. Purcell on Oct. 15, 1947.

During the early years of her marriage she was employed at the Hercules Pants Factory. After having children, she spent the rest of her life as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, helped with raising livestock on the farm and was well-known as a fabulous cook. She was a lifelong member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ.

She is survived by one daughter, Becky (Jim) Hoffman of Rushsylvania, Ohio; one son, Eric Purcell of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Alicia (Travis) Miller, Ashley (Adam) Behm, Andrea Purcell, and Jonas and Nate Hoffman; two great-grandchildren, Parker and Tegan Miller; one sister, Edna Willett of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fulton, on April 4, 1990; and seven siblings.

Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Pastor Ben Moore officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Hillsboro.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.

