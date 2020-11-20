1/
Emerson Wesley Hester
1942 - 2020
Wesley Emerson Hester, 78, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at OSU Medical Center as the result of an automobile accident.

He was born March 26, 1942, in Highland Co., the son of Floyd and Retha (Rosa) Hester.

Wesley served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the FOE in Hillsboro, Life member of AMVETS Post 61, and life member of VFW Post 4736.

He is survived by one son, Wesley (Mary) Hester of Georgia; one daughter, Carol Sue Hester of Georgia; several grandchildren; five sisters, Marlene (Charles) Kissinger of Allensburg, Linda Hughes of New Vienna, Rose Adams of Wilmington, Ann Howard of Berea, Kentucky and Betty Osborne of Wilmington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Harvey Hester; one sister, Alice Cade; stepmother, Winnie Hester; and both parents.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home with Pastor Kenny Zugg officiating. Burial will follow at the South Salem Cemetery with military rites provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
