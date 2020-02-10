Emma "Ellen" Newkirk, 99, of Belfast, passed away in her home Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Ellen was born Oct. 8, 1920, in Cedar Fork, near Peebles, to Charles and Elizabeth (Hemmings) Smalley.

Ellen lived in Peebles until after high school and was a member of the Peebles Church of Christ.

On May 24, 1941, Ellen married Samuel Jerome "Jerdy" Newkirk in New Castle, Ind., and they moved to Dayton, Ohio. While living in Dayton, Ellen worked at various jobs including a plant manufacturing guns for the war. She then worked as a cashier at the Service Club while Jerdy was stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, N.C. Upon the conclusion of the war, Ellen and Jerdy lived in Dayton for a short time before moving to the Newkirk family farm in Belfast, Ohio. There they raised their family and happily spent the remainder of their days. Ellen really appreciated the country life. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and baking (especially apple pies). She loved animals, flowers, and birds. She took great pleasure in taking long walks with her children and grandchildren, or alone with her dog. She also liked reading, watching ball games and game shows.

Ellen is survived by her son, Daniel (Sheila) Newkirk of Belfast; her daughter, Mary Anne (Michael) Sweet of Hillsboro; daughter-in-law, Jill Newkirk of Belfast; her best friend, Virginia Hackney of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren, Yvette (Jon) Clark, Brian (Julie) Newkirk, Jason Wallace, Fawn (Jason) Hart, Jill Ayers, Nickie (Rikk) Brinlee, Grant Stout and Erin (Jason) French; 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome, on July 13, 2001; an infant daughter; a son, Richard Edward "Eddie" Newkirk; and four sisters, Geneva Murphy, Ethel Noland, Geraldine Litler and Mildred Smalley.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb.13 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation Thursday, Feb. 13 at the funeral home. Pastor Tom Zile will officiate. Burial will follow services in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Care Hospice, P.O. Box 123, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

