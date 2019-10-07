Eric Anthony Woodson, 39, formerly of Xenia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at his residence in Hillsboro.

He was born Jan. 30, 1980 in Xenia, the son of Georgetta (Combs) and the late James L. Woodson.

In addition to his father, Eric was preceded in death by a half sister, Ilene Woodson; and a half brother, Charlie Woodson.

He is survived by his mother, Georgetta Woodson, with whom he made his home in Hillsboro; his sons, Garrett Anthony Woodson and Hunter Alan Goslant; grandmother, Vera Mae Hamilton of Fostoria; siblings, Patsy Woodson of Fairborn and James Woodson Sr. (Laura) of Florida; uncles, Andrew Hamilton of Lima and William "Bill" Woodson of Xenia; an aunt, Wilma McFall of Avon, Ind.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Eric was a machine operator at Timber Tech. He graduated from Xenia High School and had taken classes at Southern State College and Wilmington College. Eric loved his sons and doing anything they wanted to do, especially "creeking" and fishing, hunting, and playing video games.

Services to celebrate his life will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 11 at the McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor John Lockwood officiating. He will be interred with his father at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

