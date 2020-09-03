1/1
Erin Compher
1972 - 2020
Erin Compher, 48, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton.

She was born in Greenfield on Feb. 26, 1972, to Charles and Hattie Woodyard Compher.

Erin loved to work puzzle books, music, horses and horse riding.

She is survived by her sister, Michele Applegate (Skip); brothers, Scott Murray and Sherrod Compher; and special friend, Jackie Wolgamot.

Preceding Erin in death are her parents; sister, Diedre Compher; and brother, William Murray.

A graveside memorial service and committal will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Barnes Cemetery, U.S. Route 50, Fairview, Ohio 45142.

Condolences to Erin's family may be made at www.powerskell.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Barnes Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Powers-Kell Funeral Home
12 North Limestone Street
Jamestown, OH 45335
(937) 675-4541
