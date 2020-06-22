Ernest Leon "Jack" Wilson, 95, of Sardinia, passed away Friday morning, June 19, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Cincinnati.

He was born July 4, 1924 in Sardinia, son of the late Alpheus Earl & Mollie D (DeVore) Wilson.

Jack was a member of Teamsters Union, V.F.W. #9772, Mt. Orab, F & AM #254, 70-year member, Sardinia, and the old Presbyterian Church of Sardinia. A graduate of Fincastle High School, he was A WW II US Army Veteran, and had retired as a truck driver.

Surviving are his son, Richard E Wilson of Cincinnati; daughter, Linda Sue Darrow of Cincinnati; 4 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn (Hauke) Wilson on October 3, 2002; and brother, Harold Russell Wilson.

Masonic and Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 East Main Street, Mowrystown, with Chaplain Bill Graybill of the VFW#9772 officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, where the Highland County Honor Guard will accord full military honors with the VFW #9772 Post assisting.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday, June 25 at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown.

Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the Wilson Sroufe VFW Post #9772, PO Box 421, Mount Orab 45154 . To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.