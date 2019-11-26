Ernestine F. "Erny" Ludwick

Ernestine F. "Erny" Ludwick, 102, of Hillsboro, passed away Nov. 25, 2019 at the Salyer Adult Group Home where she had been a resident.

Ernestine was born Sept. 1, 1917 in Newtonsville, Clermont County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Adieuie (Fowler) Kelley.

Besides her parents she was preceded by her husband, Russell H. Ludwick; brother, Woodrow Kelley; two sisters, Betty Frost and Margret Griffith; and nephew, Jim Frost.

Erny is survived by her nieces, Vickie (Zane) Walker, Janet (Gary) Hammond and Jeannie Frost; nephews, Patrick Kelley, Steve (Joyce) Kelley and Jeff Kelley; and niece-in-law, Sue Frost.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at the Hamer Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be will 1 p.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

The family requests memorials to Community Care Hospice.

Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
