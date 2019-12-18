Esther Carol Igo, 85, of Hillsboro, passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, 2019 at Highland District Hospital.

She was born Sept. 14, 1934 in Highland County, the daughter of the late Stanley Ray Bowman and Ruth Florence Goldsberry Bowman.

Carol retired from the Buford Post Office as the post master in 1997. She also drove a school bus and farmed for many years. Carol was a faithful follower of Christ. She loved to garden and found great joy in her beautiful flowers and large family.

Surviving are her two daughters, Sharon (Greg) Purvis of Leesburg and Linda (Steve) Smith of Hillsboro; two sons, Donald R. (Glenda) Igo of Hillsboro and Daryl L. Igo of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren, Allen (Janelle) Igo, Nathan Igo, Debbie Campbell, Adam (Robyn) Igo, Michelle (Judson) Hamby, Julie (Brad) Clouse, Brian (Audrey) Purvis, April (Troy) Main and Ben (Sierra) Igo; two stepgrandchildren, Trish Hoskins and John (Sandy) Caudill; 24 great-grandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Mason Igo, who passed away on Aug. 16, 1997; daughter-in-law, Cindy Igo; an unborn great-grandchild; and a brother, Robert Bowman.

Funeral services will be held at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. with minister Brad Clouse officiating. Interment will follow in the New Market Baptist Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday, Dec. 20 from 5-8 p.m., and Saturday from 10-11 a.m.

Contributions may be made to the .

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.