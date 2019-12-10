Ethel Josphine Gillman, 83, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Highland District Hospital.

She was born in Brown County on Dec. 8, 1936, the daughter of the late Herbert and Amanda (Harris) Prine.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by two brothers, three sisters and one grandchild.

Ethel is survived by her husband, Dale Gillman of Hillsboro; two sons, Eddie (Kay) Shepherd of Winchester and William (Shirley) Shepherd of Peebles; three daughters, Joanne Crabtree of Hillsboro, Mary (Jerry) Grains of Minnesota and Kathy Sammons of Hillsboro; stepsons, Jeremy (Karen) Gillman of Ripley and Daniel (Amanda) Gillman of Illinois; four stepdaughters, Jennifer (John) Smith of Georgetown, Teresa (Rick) Cooper of Georgetown, Tammy (Tony) Planck of Sardinia and Julie (Ceasel) Pearson of Illinois; 32 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lula Davis of Fincastle and Bessie (John) Morton of Florida.

Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Dec. 13 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.

