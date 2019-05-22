Ethel M. Bennett, 106, of Washington C.H., formerly of Greenfield, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her home.

She was born Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1912 in Jasper, the daughter of the late Charles and Harriett Spurgeon Benson.

She is survived by her daughter, Cora Eubanks of Washington C.H.; her son-in-law, Lionel Eubanks of Bainbridge; one granddaughter, Joyce Dorow of Washington C.H.; two great-grandsons, Joshua Dorow and Jason Dorow; five great-great-grandchildren, Damien Dorow, Boston Kelly, and Savannah, Charlotte and Adeline Dorow; a special nephew whom she helped raise, David Woehler; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bryan Calvin and Fred Bennett; six sisters, Rosa Clouser, Goldie Wilson, Iva Manns, Frances Woehler, Leveral Benson and Josephine Benson; and four brothers; Cecil, Harley, Artie and Johnny Benson.

Ethel had worked at the U.S. Shoe Company in Greenfield for 38 years. She was a member of the Greenfield Church of Christ. She had been a volunteer at the gift shop at the Greenfield Municipal Hospital. She was an active part of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary and the Ruth Lyons Children's Fund at the hospital.

Ethel's family wishes to extend a thank you to Adena Hospice and her care givers, Jodi, Jamie, Kelley and Amy.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24 at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, with Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit with Ethel's family Friday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to the time of the service.

Those wishing to sign her online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.