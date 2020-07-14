Ethel M. Naylor, 84, of Lynchburg, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

She was born June 11, 1935 in Clinton County, the daughter of the late Alva F. and Clara Margaret (Wilson) Brown.

She was a member of the Allensburg Church of Christ, a substitute school teacher for many area schools, a member of Lynchburg Historical Society and Hillsboro Eagles Ladies Auxiliary 1161.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Naylor; her children, John (Diana) Duncan of Hillsboro, Lori (Randy) Damron of Cable, Margie Taylor of Lynchburg, Vicky (Jesse) Weaver of New Vienna, Pamela (Ronnie) Williams of Wilmington, Gary (Carol) Naylor of New Vienna and Daniel (Stephanie) Naylor of Florence, Kentucky; grandchildren, April Taylor of Lynchburg, Scott and Jen Music of Hillsboro, Sara (Brandon Kissinger) Short of Lynchburg, Mary Beth (Charles) Quinnette, Tina (Carl) Unger and Mike (Kassie) Gall, all of Hillsboro, Shane Damron of Marion, and Randy (Samantha Light) Damron Jr. of Glendale, Arizona; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna Throckmorton, Phyllis Bowen, Shiela Whiting and Crystal Smith, all of Hillsboro; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, John W. Duncan Sr., on Nov. 13, 1990; infant daughter, Shirley Duncan; one grandson, Casey Short; one brother, Ray Brown; and three sisters, Jeanie Pitzer and Sandy and Debbie Allen.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Martinsville IOOF Cemetery with Bob Stevens officiating.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family.

Condolences can be send to Margie Taylor, 7264 SR 135, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.