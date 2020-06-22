Ethel Mick, 68, Blanchester, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Ethel was born in Cincinnati on Feb. 15, 1952, the daughter of the late Clifford and Joyce (Baker) Cunnagin.

Ethel was a graduate from Blanchester High School and worked 46 years at Huhtamaki, Inc. at the New Vienna location.

Ethel is survived by her husband, Gary Mick, who were married on Sept. 28, 1996; sister, Edith Cunnagin of Blanchester; her two dogs, Lacy and Jax; cat, MJ; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the South Salem Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday June 25, 2020 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

