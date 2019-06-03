Ethel Olive McKinley, 91, of Greenfield, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

She was born June 3, 1927 in Rarden, the daughter of the late Isaac and Effie Swogger Kirk.

On March 19, 1946, she was united in marriage to Delmar Russell McKinley, who preceded her in death March 26, 2016.

Surviving are two sons, David McKinley and wife Nancy and Rodney McKinley and wife Betty, both of McDermott; two daughters, Brenda Karen Creech of Greenfield and Lola Fowler and husband Rusty of Bainbridge; daughter-in-law, Linda McKinley Ross of Minford; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jewel Carroll; and brother, Earl Kirk.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ethel was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Herschel McKinley; a daughter, Vera Jean McKinley; three sisters, Hope Ward, Viola Perry and Lilly Adams; and a brother, Tom Kirk.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway with the Rev. Mick Gillette officiating. Burial will follow in Harmon Cemetery.

Family will receive friends Tuesday from -7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Wednesday.

