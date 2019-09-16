Ethel Rose Heyob, 96, of Hillsboro, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Trinity Community Assisted Living in Beavercreek.

She was born March 4, 1923 in Connersville, Ind., the daughter of the late Leo and Regina (Hilderbran) Wiwi.

Mrs. Heyob worked for several years in the tax preparation business for H & R Block in Hillsboro and Mt. Orab, and was a partner in D & H Tax Services for eight years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, was active in the St. Mary Rosary Altar Society, sang in the church choir and was active in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Novena at the church. She was a member of the Highland County Republican Women, a former 4-H advisor and a Highland County Farm Bureau member.

She is survived by five children, Janet Heyob of Miamisburg, Coletta (Richard) Jones of Cape Coral, Fla., Ray (Joanne) Heyob of Hillsboro, Jeffrey (Betty) Heyob of Beavercreek and Alan Heyob of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren, Carey and Candice Doss, Carl (Vi) Eckert, Robert and Nickolas Heyob, Scot Newman, Lindsey Heyob and Cortney (Maxwell) Poehlman; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Wiwi of Harrison Jackie Wiwi of Richmond, Ind.; and one brother-in-law, Leroy Sabatelli of Harrison.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Heyob, on Dec. 6, 1999; two grandchildren, Chad and Clint Doss; and three brothers, Ralph, Paul and Leroy Wiwi.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203; or at .

