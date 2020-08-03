Eugene "Bud" Stethem, 89, Wilmington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 25, 1930 in Cynthiana, son of the late Lester Lee Stethem and Sarah Ann Cloud Stethem.

Bud was a member of the New Vienna Community Church, a lifetime member of the VFW, and a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, where he served as an MP.

Surviving are daughter, Elizabeth Stethem of Hereford, TX; step-daughter, Mary Musselman of Wilmington; step-son, Jim (Linda) Hilterbrandt of Wilmington; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Bud was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth E. Walker Stethem; sisters, Victoria Hatfield, Helen Beatty, and Hester Banks.

Services will be held at the New Vienna Community Church, Saturday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dan Mayo officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Wilmington American Legion Post #49 Honor Guard following services at the church. Interment will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington is assisting with arrangements.

Contributions in Bud's memory may be made to the Dayton VA Medical CenterVoluntary Services(135) 4100 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45428.

