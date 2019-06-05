Eunice E. Hawkins, 94, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

She was born June 14, 1924 in Washington Court House, the son of the late Russell Murray Sr. and Laura Chaplin Murray.

Eunice was a member of Mowrystown Church of Christ and was known by everyone as the pie lady at the Old Y Restaurant.

Surviving are five children, Phil Hawkins of Hillsboro, Wanda Addington of Mowrystown, Laura Roades of Sardinia, Sandy Palmer of Hillsboro and Colleen Howser of Sardinia; sister, Noel Ann Moore; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Smith Hawkins; son, Bill Hawkins; daughter, Ruth Bohl; two brothers, Russell Murray Jr.and Miles Murray; three sisters, Barbara Leslie, Mary Lois Butler and Esther Storer; three sons-in-law, Lee Roades, Lowell Addington and Bill McNeilan; daughter-in-law, Louise Hawkins; grandson, Rusty Hawkins; and a great-granddaughter, Emily Hawkins.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St., Mowrystown, Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, Hillsboro.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday, June 7 from 5-8 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the Mowrystown Church of Christ, P.O. Box 17, Mowrystown, Ohio 45155.

