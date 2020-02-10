Evalena Mustard, 98, of the Rainsboro community, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Evalena is a graduate of Franklin High where she enjoyed playing basketball in Locust Grove.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Mary) Mustard; grandson, Doug (Jenny) Mustard; granddaughter-in-law, Robin Mustard; great-grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney) Mustard, Kelly Mustard, Evan Mustard, Megan (James) Morris, Zane Mustard and Abby Mustard; and great-great-grandchildren, Bexley and Blake Mustard. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mustard, on Feb 11, 1990; and one grandson, David Mustard, on Nov. 28, 2008.

Evalena enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. She also enjoyed taking pictures and scrapbooking local history to share with others. She was very active within the Rainsboro community and was always very proud of her little town. You could often find her drinking coffee at the Rocky Fork Truck Stop visiting friends. She was member of the Rainsboro United Methodist Church and a member of the New Petersburg Social Civics Club. Evalena was a past volunteer at Greenfield Medical Center. She enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Maple View Manor, 430 S. Maple St., Bainbridge, Ohio 45612 in Evalena's memory.