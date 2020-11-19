Evelyn Louise (Arnott) Orr, 95, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 15, 2020.

She was born Aug. 26, 1925, in Norwood, the eldest daughter of John Wesley Arnott and Margaret C. (Forsythe) Arnott.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Paul Orr, on June 28, 2020.

The two were united in marriage on June 6, 1948, at the Greenfield First United Methodist Church officiated by the Rev. John W. Orr.

Evelyn was a lifelong member of her church. Evelyn was a 1943 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and participated in numerous high school activities. She especially enjoyed performing in plays and stage productions. Evelyn was president of the National Dramatic Honor Society and was especially proud of the fact that she was a member of the first team of majorettes to perform with theMcClain Marching Band in 1940. Upon completion of high school , Evelyn worked at the Midland Mutual Life Insurance Company in Columbus. During this time period she was introduced to Paul while he was a student at The Ohio State University. They would later attend sporting events, enjoy square dancing, and playing cards with friends.

In Greenfield, Evelyn worked at Charlie's Market for several years and later turned her energy to co-directing the clothing ministry outreach that was part of the Greenfield Area Christian Center. Helping countless families and individuals through difficult situations became her passion. She had found a true calling as many people in our community benefited from her efforts.

After retiring from the center, Evelyn had more time to enjoy quilting and was a member of the Bits and Pieces Quilt Club. She also continued baking her renowned pies (especially black raspberry) for the United Methodist Church functions, Greenfield Historical Society dinners, or for someone who was in need of cheering up as they always produced a smile. She continued her love for flower gardening and her special canine friends throughout her life. Duke, JoJo and Lady were her recent favorites. But she found her greatest joys in spending time with her grandchildren and most recently her great-grandchildren.

Not wanting accolades or attention drawn her way, Evelyn was a devoted wife and mother who tended to each family member and kept the family running smoothly behind the scenes. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Yes, there will always be a Paul and Evelyn.

She is survived by her four children, Paula Orr (Howard Zody) of Hillsboro, Jamie (Charles) Eselgroth of Greenfield, James W. Orr DVM (Rogena) of Greenfield, and John (Amy) Orr of Milford; eight grandchildren, Paul Eselgroth of Athens, David (Nicole) Eselgroth of Columbus, Jacob (Danae) Orr-Zody of Greenfield, Kate Orr of Milford, Mark Eselgroth of Los Angeles, California, Chelsea (Tommy) Scott of Franklin, Grace Orr of Charleston S.C., and Allie (Vince) Perhach of Clarksburg; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Amelia; and one nephew, Jack Arnott.

In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret (Peg) Morgan; and two grandchildren, Benjamin Eselgroth and Gabriel Orr-Zody.

According to her wishes, Evelyn will be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the following, which were both of special interest to her. Please designate that contributions are being made in her memory to: Paul and Evelyn Orr Scholarship Fund, ℅ McClain Alumni Association, P.O. Box 396, Greenfield, Ohio 45123; or Greenfield Area Christian Center, P.O. Box 428, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

