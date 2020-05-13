Evelyn Margaret (Freeland) Evans
Evelyn Margaret (Freeland) Evans, 86, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2020 at Heartland of Hillsboro. She was born Nov. 11, 1933 in West Union, the daughter of the late Clarence E. Sr. and Irene (Ewald) Freeland. Evelyn was a people person. No matter where she went she never met a stranger. She loved to play bingo as well. Evelyn also loved dogs. She never missed an opportunity to pet and talk to any dog that she saw. Evelyn is survived by two children, Darrell Evans of Sabina and Maria Evans of Hillsboro, with whom she made her home; a "special" daughter, Jane Tucker; her precious puppies, Jasmine, Layla and Max; and two very special caregivers, Karen Robinette and Kassandra Vance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry (Garnet) Sutterfield and Clarence (Georgia) Freeland Jr. Friends will be received in groups of 10 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, May 15 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be asked of everyone attending. A funeral service will be held privately Friday, May 15. The Rev. Tom Zile will be officiate. In keeping with Evelyn's wishes, cremation will follow services. To leave an online condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

Published in Times Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
