Everett "Buck" Quickel, born in Clinton County, on May 27, 1940, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2019.

Buck was preceded in death by his father, Everett Quickel, Sr.; his mother, Evelyn Dolph Quickel; a brother, Lee; and wife Peggy. He is survived by his daughters, Holly (Matt) Michel and Rayna (Shawn) Anderson; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Buck retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service in 1978, having completed a tour in Vietnam, during which he received the Bronze Star and Cross of Gallantry from the Vietnamese Government for his acts of valor. After the military, Buck continued to serve his community as a Deputy Sherriff of Highland County. His hobbies included fishing, woodworking, gardening, and participating in classic car shows.

Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, with visitation at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service with full Military Honors at 1:30 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 U.S. 50 in Hillsboro.