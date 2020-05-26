Everett "Sonny" Ramsey
Everett "Sonny" Ramsey, 65 of Leesburg, passed away early Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 29, 1954, in Seaman, the son of the late Everett and Beulah (Stapleton) Ramsey. Sonny was a member of the Leesburg Friends Church and a retired truck driver. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Victoria "Vickie" (Holman) Ramsey, whom he married on April 27, 1974 in Bentonville. He is also survived by a son, Ray Ramsey of Waverly; five grandchildren, Kylie, Tyler, Kaylan, Madison and Hayes; and a brother, Keith (Kathy) Ramsey of West Union. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Marie Thatcher; and a brother, Thomas Allen Ramsey. In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at the Leesburg Friends Church. The Rev. John Fitzgerald will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. The Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg is serving the family. To leave an online condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

Published in Times Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
