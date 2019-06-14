Fannie G. Davis, 90, of New Vienna, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 surrounded by family.

She was born in Four Mile, Ky., on Jan. 15, 1929, the 10th of 14 children, born to the late Robert and Lillie (Brodess) Gambrell.

Fannie is survived by her husband Joseph W. Davis; son, Kenneth D. (Christa E.) Davis; grandchildren Joseph Evan (Leah) Davis and Ellen E. (Matt) Binegar; great grandchildren Brady and Brenna Binegar and Eva and Colston Davis; brother Eugene Gambrell of Pineville, Ky., and sister, Juanita Muncy of Detroit, Mich.

Funeral Services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the New Vienna IOOF Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of service Monday at the Thompson Funeral Home.

Donations to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177 or Leesburg United Methodist Church.

