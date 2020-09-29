Felix Frent

Felix Trent, 83, of Peebles, passed from this life at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

He was born April 15, 1937 in Jackson, Kentucky, the son of the late Sherman and Molly (Turner) Trent.

On Dec. 20, 1996, he married Florene (McGlone) Dreher, who survives.

He is also survived by his children, Ronald Keith, Vicky Lynn and Cheryl Denise Trent; stepchildren, Charles Dreher, Neoma Gregory and Gene Allen Dreher; grandchildren, Daniel Cyrus, Aaron Trent, Ashley Trent and Jeremy Scowden; five great-grandchildren and several stepgrand and stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Marie Robinson; and good friend, Colin Jackson.

Felix was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia (Elliott) Trent; son, Kevin Dale Trent; stepson, Mike Dreher; sister, Betha Grayson; and brothers Jesse, Willard, Nelson and Floyd Trent.

Felix was a member of the Beechflats Baptist Church and he loved to hunt and fish.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home, Bainbridge, with Pastor Bob Evans and Greg Trent officiating. Burial will follow in the Cynthiana Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

Those wishing to sign Felix's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.