Florence H. Pummill, 86, of New Vienna, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 15, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital.

She was born March 19, 1932 in Martinsville, the daughter of the late Elmer and Clara (Storer) Purcell.

She was a member of the Sugar Tree Ridge United Methodist Church, had worked for many years at the Wells Manufacturing Company in New Vienna, had volunteered at Highland County Samaritan Outreach, had been a member of the Highland County Senior Citizens and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Cindy Garen of New Vienna; three grandsons, Steven Garen, Travis (Erika) Garen and Kevin (Hannah) Garen; four great-grandsons and two great-great-granddaughters; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Pummill, on June 22, 1999; and siblings John Frederick Purcell, Ferell Lester Purcell, Floyd Franklin Purcell, Forrest Eugene Purcell, Fulton Purcell, Ferris Purcell, Feryl Kathleen Robinson, Mary Frances Garman, Floy Zelma McCray, Vada Fern Purcell, Flossie Helen King, Betty Robinson and Fonnie Walker.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Pastor Rich Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sugar Tree Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

