Florence Victoria Judkins, 66, Dublin, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

She was born July 6, 1953 in Mobile, Alabama, the daughter of John Winfield and Frances (Wood) Millsip.

She was a 1975 graduate of Vanderbilt University receiving her bachelor degree. She was a member of Greenfield First United Methodist Church, former member of the Greenfield Mother's Club, Garden Club, and a homemaker.

She is survived by her son, John W. Judkins, and daughter in-law, Danielle E. Judkins of Greenfield; daughter in-law, Brittney L. Judkins; three grandchildren, Jack Robert, Claire Elizabeth and Cooper Grace.

She was preceded in death by one son, James Carlton "Jake" Judkins, and both parents.

According to her wishes she will be cremated and a visitation will be 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

