Florine Janet Jackson, 90, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Miami County on July 11, 1928, the daughter of the late Theodore and Thelma (Hunt) Beam.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Ralph Jackson, on April 12, 2019.

Florine was a member of the Prospect United Methodist Church, a foster parent for 56 children, was a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader and was part of Samaritan Outreach Services, where she helped with the laundry.

Florine is survived by her two sons, Ronald (Cheryl) Jackson of Hillsboro and John "Rusty" (Linda) Jackson of Struthers; three daughters, Becky (Rick) Winters of Piqua, Susie (Bob) Dennis of Preble County and Cathy (Larry) Shannon of Hillsboro; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brother, Cletus Beam of Johnstown; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday July 10 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Prospect Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Prospect United Methodist Church or Community Care Hospice.

