Forrest Gene Fawley, 80, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Gene was born June 17, 1939 in Hillsboro, the son of the late William and Dorothy (Holladay) Fawley.

Besides his parents, Gene was preceded in death by one son, Chris Fawley; one daughter, Debbie McElwee; and two sisters, Kirmith Dornbush and Nellie Lawwill.

Gene was a member of the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church, a graduate of Hillsboro High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. Gene retired from Chrysler and was a member of the Chrysler Old Breakfast Gang.

On Oct. 20, 1979, Gene was united in marriage to Brenda K. (Bullen) Fawley, who survives.

He is also survived by three three sons, Brett (Tonya) DeGallery of Virginia, Steven (Mindee) Fawley of Wilmington and Patrick Fawley of Cincinnati; four daughters, Lisa (Don) Sheldon of Massachusetts, Gena (Jay) Bates of Hillsboro, Madyson Fawley of Hillsboro and Nevaeh Fawley of Hillsboro; 17 grandchildren;and cousin, Charles Leber of Hillsboro. Gene and Brenda were foster parents 41 years to many children.

A celebration of life will be held 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Samantha Freewill Baptist Church. The Rev. Wiley Perkins will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be from 2-4 p.m. at the church. Military rites will be conducted by the Highland County Guard at the church at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity in Gene's memory.

Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.