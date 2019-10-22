The Rev. Foster G. "Duck" Walters, 88, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Monday morning, Oct. 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born March 8, 1931 in Hazard, Ky.,, the son of the late James and Sarah (Wooten) Walters.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. As a young man he followed in his father's footsteps and was a coal miner for five years. He then heeded the call and was a minister for 69 years, where he touched many lives. He was the pastor of the Spoken Word Tabernacle in St. Paris for many years until his health forced his retirement. Foster was an avid hunter and fisherman, was a target shooting expert and was an accomplished carpenter. Along with his wife, he traveled the world extensively.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Eleanor (Johnson) Walters, whom he married Sept. 9, 1948.

He is also survived by four children, James (Janet) Walters of Riverside, Jerry (Theresa) Walters of Hillsboro, Barbara (Michael) Clark of North Carolina and Janet (Randy) Scantland of Hillsboro; 12 grandchildren, Jamey, Aaron, Joe, Anthony, Christopher, Jerah, Vanessa, Michael, Paul, Rachel, Jason and Megan; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Delen "Glenn" (Loyce) Walters of Hillsboro; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Billy Walters; a sister, Joyce Posey; and a brother, Bascom Charles "Buck" Walters.

A funeral service for the Rev. Walters will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Pastor Rick Osborne will officiate. Burial will follow in the Barnes Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Friday.

