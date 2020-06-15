Franklin A. Lowe Jr., 67, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

He was born Feb. 23, 1953, the son of Franklin A. and Juanita (Smith) Lowe.

Frank retired from The Kroger Company after 37 years of employment.

He is survived by his wife, Kit (Deschaine) Lowe, whom he married Sept. 14, 1991; three children, Frankie (Jake) Fouch, Chad R. Lowe and Bruce (Darci) Miles; seven grandchildren, Brennen Priest, Brogen Priest, Myles Fouch, Hayleigh Lowe, Ryleigh Lowe, Addyson Miles and Kobie Miles; two sisters, Mary (Darryl) Collier and LeAnn (Dale) Gelter; and brother-in-law, Charles "Jack" Seymour.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Seymour.

There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro will be serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.