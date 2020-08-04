Fred L. Fenner, Sr., 80, Hillsboro, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1939 in Samantha, the son of the late Loyd A. and Eva Mae (Rhoads) Fenner.

Fred taught welding at Southern Hills Career and Technical Center for 15 years, and he worked at Metalex Manufacturing in Blue Ash.

He was a member of the United Church of God in Milford. He enjoyed carpentry, being a handyman and fixing anything around the house. He loved spending time with his family, and he will be greatly missed.

Fred is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy Fenner, whom he married on Jan. 17, 1959 in Flemingsburg, KY; seven children, Kim (Bob) David of Algonac, Michigan, Fred (Laura) Fenner, Jr. of Hillsboro, Dan (Yvonne) Fenner of Maineville, Ted Fenner of Milford, Tondra (Dwain) Benton of Batavia, Marian (Stacy) Grayson of Amelia, and Chad Fenner of Lynchburg; 17 grandchildren, Bobby (Amy) David, Michael David, Daniel David, Jennifer (Brad Netherton) Carper, Jaclyn (Bob Eversole) Fenner, Olivia (Tommy) Dearinger, Alec Fenner, Audra Fenner, Monica Fenner, Tyler (Caitlin Kramer) Benton, Alexis Benton, Ethan Grayson, Kira Grayson, Logan Grayson, Chad Fenner Jr., Ryan Fenner, and Evan Fenner; six great-grandchildren, Briella David, Gracie David, Annabelle David, Andrew Carper, Ben Carper, and Evalyn Carper; two sisters, Jane Luman of Hillsboro and Jeanette Knauff of Hillsboro; one brother, Hugh (Sharon) Fenner of Hillsboro; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Carmen Crouse, Mary Armstrong, and Betty Newman; and two brothers, Bud Fenner and Ray Fenner.

Private graveside services will be held in the Hamer Township Cemetery at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.