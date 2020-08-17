1/
Freda H. Schug
Freda H. Schug, 95, of Kettering, passed away Aug. 13, 2020.

She was born Dec. 30, 1924 in Hillsboro to Frederick and Byrda (McConnaughey) Hixson.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gerald V. Schug, in 1995.

She is survived by her sons, Gerald A. (Jane) Schug and Kenneth (Patricia) Schug; grandchildren, Michelle (Pete) Jones, Scott (Chasity) Schug, Tom (Kelsey) Blommel and Natalie Blommel; and great-grandchildren, Cassie and Griffin Jones, Carter and Preston Schug, Raine Todd, and Knox Blommel.

Due to COVID there will be no public service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

If desired, donations can be made to Community United Methodist Church on Burkhardt Avenue in Dayton or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left on the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek website.



Published in Times Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
