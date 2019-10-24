Frederick D. McCoppin, 75, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at home.

He was born July 14, 1944, in Springfield, the son of Frank D. and Doris E. (Puckett) McCoppin.

He was a 1962 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. He retired from General Motors in 1992 and was in the local UAW 969. He was an avid Ohio State fan and a Redcoat usher at home football games for more than 20 years.

He is survived by two sons, Todd (Anne) McCoppin of Powell and Scott (Julie) McCoppin of Hilliard; six grandchildren, Taylor, Nathan, Ashley, Savannah, Brandon and Bryant; three great-grandchildren, Apryl, Austin and Adriana; two sisters, Christina (David) Clarke of Stafford, Va. and Rebecca Beck of Mogadore; one brother, Philip (Linda) McCoppin of Sarasota, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Sandy Casasanta of Grove City.

He was preceded in death by both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

