Fredric D. Roberds, 82, of Kennesaw, Ga., originally from Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on March 13, 2020.

He was born April 29, 1937 in Hillsboro, the son of the late Andrew and Maud (Shelton) Roberds.

Mr. Roberds proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS New Jersey from 1955 through 1958. He worked as a welder for General Motors until he retired in 2001. He had love for his family and was a steady rock for anyone who needed him.

Mr. Roberds is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Penny) Roberds of Hillsboro and Jason (Chandra) Roberds of Kennesaw, Ga.; four grandchildren, Kim Taylor, Jeffrey Roberds II, Micala Roberds and Treston Roberds; two great-grandchildren, Brianna and Caiden Taylor; along with a host of many family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in in death by wife of 57 years, Betty Roberds, on June 14, 2016; a brother, James Roberds; and two sisters, Sinia Bertman and Mamie Cameron.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will follow visitation at 3 p.m. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow services in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

