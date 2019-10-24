Frieda Catherine Farquer Hall, 96, of Hillsboro, formerly of Lynchburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the Salyer Adult Group Home.

She was born Oct. 21, 1923 in St. Martin, the daughter of the late George Everett and Louella (Steward) Amiot.

Frieda was a 1941 graduate of Fayetteville High School. She worked as an assistant merchandiser for the JCPenney Company for over 35 years. She was a member of the St. Martin Catholic Church and the St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville. She enjoyed cooking and she loved hosting parties for all occasions.

Frieda is survived by two children, Harold (Judith) Farquer of Greenfield and June (Larry) Dye of Sardinia; three grandchildren, Jason Farquer of Hillsboro, Matthew (Mary) Dye of West Union and Mindy (Adam) Lohrey of Wilmington; a stepgrandson, Scott (Stephanie) Miller of Hillsboro; six great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Aurea Farquer of Northfield; a sister-in-law, Peggy Amiot; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James C. Farquer; her second husband, Clifford Hall; a son, James David Farquer; and two brothers, Ona and sister-in-law Cookie Amiot and Eddie Amiot.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation Monday, Oct. 28 at the funeral home. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the celebrant. Burial will follow services in the Clinton County Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salyers Adult Group Home, 4420 SR 247, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or St. Angela Merici Parish, P.O. Box 279, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.

