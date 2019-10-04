Friedrich "Fred" Remsing, 72, of Hillsboro, formerly of Middletown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born July 27, 1947 in Linz, Austria, the son of the late Anton and Anna (Ceschan) Remsing.

Fred attended St. John's Grade School, Fenwick High School and then Bellarmine College in Louisville, Ky. At the age of 20 he quit college to marry his high school sweetheart, Donna Ellenburg. He began working for Armco National Supply in Middletown, cutting grass and continuing his education at Miami University at night. Fred earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Miami University and his master's degree in finance from Xavier University. After retiring from Armco National Supply in Kenosha, Wisc. he and his wife, Donna, bought a farm in Highland County in Southern Ohio to live out their lives. A life well-lived. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hillsboro and he enjoyed spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren.

Fred is survived by his wife, Donna Remsing, whom he married Oct. 21, 1967 at St. John Catholic Church in Middletown.

He is also survived by three children, Kristie (Richard) Cornele of Hillsboro, Anthony (Mary) Remsing of Peebles and Jacob (Bridget) Remsing of Peebles; six grandchildren, Abbagayle (Matt) Kelly of Leesburg, Jack Cornele of Hillsboro, Taylor Remsing of Peebles, Wade Remsing of Peebles, Camryn Remsing of Peebles and Ben Remsing of Peebles; two great-grandchildren, Luke Kelly and Drew ;and a cousin, Elfrieda Knauer of Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Remsing.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation Monday, Oct. 7 at the funeral home. Father Mike Paraniuk will officiate. Burial will follow services in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Rd., Maysville, Ky. 41056.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.