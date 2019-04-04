Furman Lee Robinson, 50, of Washington C.H., passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at home.

He was born Nov. 18, 1968 in Washington C.H., the son of Arnold Lee Robinson and Jean A. Mullikin.

He was a forklift driver at YUSA Corporation of Washington C.H.

He is survived by his wife, Kelli (Bonner) Robinson, whom he married May 31, 2011; one son, Devin Robinson of Hillsboro; one stepdaughter, Valley Malcolm of Washington C.H.; one stepson, Vladimir Richards of Newark; two stepgrandchildren; mother, Jean Mullikin Smith of Greenfield; three brothers, Wade (Carol) Darr of Bainbridge, Tim (Ruby) Hughes of Hillsboro and Scott Smith of Washington C.H.; two sisters, Christy Ingles of Washington C.H. and Christina Darr of Washington C.H.; and numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Robinson; and two stepfathers, Tommy Smith and Hap Smith.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating, followed by cremation.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

