Garnet A. Sutterfield

Garnet A. Sutterfield, 95, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Elmcroft of Pensacola.

She was born Sept. 6, 1924 in Cincinnati, the daughter of Albert Earl Hampton and Magdalena (Schmidt) Larkin.

Garnet was retired from Herman's Florist and a member of Milford Chapter 234 OES.

Her husband, Harry L. Sutterfield, preceded her in death in July 2004, along with four sisters and one brother.

She is survived by their children, Michael (Marie)Sutterfield and Michele (Donald) Boyd; grandchildren, Tara Sutterfield, Tiffany Nease (Eric), Trinity Bramhall (Jason), Maribeth Boyd and Emily Boyd; great-grandchildren, Samuel and Sadie; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Eastern Star service is at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Burial will follow in the Graceland Memorial Gardens in Miami Township.

Memorials in her honor may be made to The .

Visit www.evansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
