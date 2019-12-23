Garnet M. Greenlee, 77, Good Hope, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

She was born on Sept. 3, 1942 in Fayette County to the late Paul and Juanita (Bryant) Creed and lived all of her life in the area. Garnet was an employee of Wayne Township for over 40 years. She could often be seen on her mower headed to the Good Hope Cemetery to keep things looking nice for the families who came there to visit. She also mowed and cared for the lawn at the Pisgah Church for almost 20 years. She served on the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion. Garnet enjoyed playing bingo and appreciated some casino time and the occasional euchre game.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Sonny and Chuck Creed.

She is survived by her husband, George Greenlee Jr. with whom she enjoyed 56 years of marriage. She also leaves behind her children, Jackie (Amanda) Creed, Tammy (Roger) Thornhill and George Greenlee III (Amy Brown); grandchildren, Emily, George IV, Angel, Isaiah, Georgia, Noah, Bryan, Ryan and Josh; sister, Janice Creed-Plymire; and a brother, John (Rosaline) Creed; as well as extended family and her many friends.

A funeral service in planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will follow at the Good Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

