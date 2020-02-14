Garnette L. Miller, 78, of Leesburg, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 13, 2020 at her home.

She was born July 17, 1941, in Leesburg, the daughter of the late Cecil Milton and Flossie (Mowery) Tolle.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan (George) Harmon, with whom she made her home; three grandchildren, Lainie (B.J. Cramblit) Martin and Ashley (Russell Morris) Harmon, both of Leesburg, and Sarah Miller of Waverly; four great-grandchildren, Maryah (Jacob Baldwin) Martin, Kelton Miller, Jaxon Cramblit and Riley Mae Morris, all of Leesburg; one great-great-grandchild on the way; a brother, Richard (Jo Ellen) Tolle of Leesburg; a brother-in-law, Homer Cogan; a sister-in-law, Wanda Tolle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Patrick Miller; brothers, Jimmie, Ronald, Dean, Sammy, Dale and Blaine; and sisters, Vera McDaniel, Elma Cox, Doloris Cogan and Francis Miller.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg. The Rev. John Fitzgerald will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

