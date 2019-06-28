Gary Lee Cartwright, 75, of Greenfield, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at home.

He was born Oct. 27, 1943 in Sabina, the son of Ora and Pauline (Woodruff) Cartwright.

Gary was a general contractor and 1961 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School.

He is survived by his wife, Sherrlyn (McCoy) Cartwright, whom he married Oct. 10, 2009; two daughters, Rhonda (Bruce) Decker of Greenfield and Shellie (Mike) Palmer of Greenfield; one son, Ritchie Cartwright of Greenfield; two stepsons, Dennis (Krista) Crouse of South Salem and Tracy (Brenda) Crouse of Mt. Orab; one stepdaughter, Kristi (Gary) Wilson of Greenfield; 10 grandchildren, Dustin (Ashley) Watson, Ryan Jackson, Shira Cartwright, Courtney Watson, Gary Watson, Neil (Annessa) Decker, Kristen (Craig) Wise, Cole Crouse, Cain Crouse and Jordan Wilson; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Tim (Shirley) Cartwright of Greenfield; two sisters, Bonnie Cartwright of Greenfield and Karen Hutchenson of Greenfield; one brother in-law, Bill (Margaret) McCoy of Circleville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Danny Cartwright; one sister, Barbara Mootispaw; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Dusty Barrett and Pastor Jay Fabin officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Cancer Center, 4435 OH-159, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.