Gary Martin Cross, 71, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at home.

He was born Sept. 5, 1948 in Greenfield, the son of William B. and Geneva Grace (Dickerson) Cross.

Gary was a 1966 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW Post 4736 and FOE 1325. He worked for many years at Stark Truss in Washington C.H. where he was a truck driver and dispatcher.

He is survived by two daughters, Samantha (Jeff) Benner of Greenfield and Crystal (Randy) Schmiedebusch of Lima; three granddaughters, Shyann and Makenzie Benner, and Hailey Schmiedebusch; two brothers, Bernard (Carol) Allen of Las Vegas and Donald Cross of Greenfield; one sister, Dixie Mootispaw of Washington C.H.; and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother in-law, Jim Mootispaw; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and there will not be a service observed.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.