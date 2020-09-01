1/
Gary Martin Cross
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary Martin Cross, 71, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at home.

He was born Sept. 5, 1948 in Greenfield, the son of William B. and Geneva Grace (Dickerson) Cross.

Gary was a 1966 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW Post 4736 and FOE 1325. He worked for many years at Stark Truss in Washington C.H. where he was a truck driver and dispatcher.

He is survived by two daughters, Samantha (Jeff) Benner of Greenfield and Crystal (Randy) Schmiedebusch of Lima; three granddaughters, Shyann and Makenzie Benner, and Hailey Schmiedebusch; two brothers, Bernard (Carol) Allen of Las Vegas and Donald Cross of Greenfield; one sister, Dixie Mootispaw of Washington C.H.; and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother in-law, Jim Mootispaw; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and there will not be a service observed.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved