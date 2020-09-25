1/
GAry Mustard
Gary Mustard, 78, of the Rainsboro community, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Gary was born on July 27, 1942 in Rainsboro,the son of the late Charles and Evalena (Hilderbran) Mustard.

Besides his parents, one son, David Mustard, on Nov. 28, 2008, also preceded him.

Gary owned and operated Charles Mustard & Son Fertilizer for 35 years with is dad. Gary was a lifelong farmer and he enjoyed hunting out West.

Gary is survived by his wife, Mary "Bea" (Dodds) Mustard, and they married on May 13,1961; son, Doug and Jenny Mustard of Bainbridge; daughter-in-law, Robin Mustard of Rainsboro; grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney) Mustard, Kelly (Josh Ashcraft) Mustard, Evan (Olivia Harris) Mustard, Megan (James) Morris, Zane Mustard and Abby Mustard; great-grandchildren, Bexley and Blake Mustard; and close family and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Gilboa Cemetery in Rainsboro.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
