Gary Thomas Tucker, 67, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born Nov. 16, 1952 in Mariemont, the son of Royal and Ruth (Merkle) Tucker.

Gary owned and operated the Tucker Oil Company in Hillsboro for 38 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. As a young man he attended St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Hillsboro. Gary served as the vice president of the Highland County Water Company, was a trustee at Hillsboro AmVets Post 61, a past president and Golden Eagle at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1161, a member of Hillsboro Masonic Lodge 38 F&AM, and a member of Sabina Moose Lodge 1244. Gary loved his family and he shared his birthday with his first daughter, Toni, and 23 years ago he gave his second daughter, Brooke, a kidney. He enjoyed building and restoring classic cars, and he loved traveling around the world with his wife, Ruth.

Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruth Tucker, whom he married on May 15, 1971; two daughters, Toni Tucker-Smith of Hillsboro and Brooke (Kyle) Lawson of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren, Jordan Smith, Tyler Smith, Jacob Smith, Olivia Baker, Royal Baker, Victoria Lawson and Isaiah Lawson; and a cousin, Sue Merkle of Alexandria, Ky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Wayne Tucker.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to Hillsboro AmVets Post 61, 11541 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Rd., Maysville, Ky. 41056.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

