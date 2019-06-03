Gary Ward Cockerill II, 52, of Sabina, formerly of Washington C.H., passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12:12 a.m. at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Aug. 19, 1966 in Fayette County to Gary Ward and Mary Belle Shoemaker Cockerill.

He was a 1985 graduate of Miami Trace High School. Gary has worked as a farmer all of his life. He enjoyed gambling, hunting, collecting coins and John Deere Tractors, crop cruising, and being with his family and grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his father; brother, J.M. "Bubba" Cockerill; and grandparents, Marion and Mary Jo Cockerill, and James and Virginia Shoemaker.

Survivors include his mother; the mother of his children, Angie Cockerill; children, Megan B. (Craig) Smith, Maura B. (Phillip) Cockerill, Mason B. (Alexis) Cockerill and Madison B. Cockerill and her fiance, Chad Emmons; grandchildren, Mariah O. Cockerill, McKenna L. Cockerill, Brock J. Cockerill, Kinsleigh N. Cockerill and Baby Cockerill arriving in January; sister, Garel Armintrout; nephew, Justin Armintrout; and his stepmother, Mary Ann Cockerill. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at the First Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Hinde St., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160, with Pastor Gray Marshall officiating and burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit at the church Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m. and again Wednesday from noon until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home.

