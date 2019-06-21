Gary Wayne Stuckey, 68, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born Nov. 14, 1950 in Greenfield, the son of Roy and Ruth Adeline (Davis) Stuckey.

Gary was a 1969 Edward Lee McClain High School graduate. He was a member of Good Shepherd Church, and retired from the Pepsi-Cola Company after many years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Snodgrass) Stuckey, whom he married Sept. 6, 1969; three daughters, Kelly Stuckey of Greenfield, Karla (Steve) Speakman of Greenfield and Kimberly (Andy) Beatty of Greenfield; 12 grandchildren, Jacob, Meghan, Lexi, Logan and Madison Jones, Courtney and Kyle Speakman, Whitney Walker, and Allison, Brooke, Ava and Lydia Beatty; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Danny (Pam) Stuckey of Greenfield, Larry (Susan) Stuckey of Washington C.H. and James (Sheri) Stuckey of Greenfield; three sisters, Sheila (Charles) Beechler of Greenfield, Cheryl (Tony) Collier of Hillsboro and Lana Jackman of Greenfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at the Good Shepherd Church in Greenfield with Pastor Larry Snodgrass and Pastor Scott Graham officiating. Burial will follow at the Gilboa Cemetery near New Petersburg.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 SR 124 Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

