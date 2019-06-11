Gayle N. Zimmerman, 88, of Leesburg, passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Born in Greene County on Sept. 17, 1930, he was the son of J. Wayne and Olita Smith Zimmerman.

Gayle is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet Morris Zimmerman.

Gayle was a graduate of Reesville School and a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Leesburg United Methodist Church. Gayle was on the board of directors for the Federal Land Bank, and served on the Fairfield Local School Board and the North Joint Fire District Board. He was a member of the Over the Hill Gang, a horse drill team that participated at fairs and other local functions. Gayle's love of quarter horses took him on many weekend trail rides and many trips out west.

In addition to his wife, Gayle is survived by his sons, Kevin (Twana) and Matthew (Nancy) Zimmerman, all of Leesburg. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren, Kyle (Tammy) Zimmerman, Kari (Chad) Miller, Kelli (Ben) Fouch, Amy (Braden Dunham) Zimmerman and Caitlin (Mel) McKenzie; stepgrandchild, Kip (Megan) Shoemaker; along with great-grandchildren, Dylan, Brayden, Corey, Cade, Kassi, Cameron, Emma, Gabe, Taylor, Kale, Davis, Deacon, Dalton and Olita; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Elle and Ian.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Suite B, Circleville, Ohio 43113; and Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance, 200 South St., Leesburg, Ohio 45135.

The family will receive friends at the Leesburg United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 13 from 3-7 p.m., when a memorial service will begin. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg at the convenience of the family.

Services have been entrusted to the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina.

Condolences may be left at littletonfuneralhome.com.