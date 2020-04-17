George Blakely III, 31, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital after a long battle with muscular dystrophy.

He was born Sept. 10, 1988 in Oklahoma City, Okla., and later relocated to Hillsboro.

George was preceded in death by his father, George Blakely Jr.

George had a great faith in the Lord and regularly attended the Hillsboro First Baptist Church when his health permitted.

Surviving are his mother, Paulette W. Blakely of Hillsboro; siblings, Karen Kretzer, Susan (Jaime) Hauke and Mark (Sandy) Nave; and nephews and nieces, Neal Stivers, Allison Stivers, Kendall (Abi) Hauke, Adrian Scott, Ryan Scott, Danny Roberts and Kristen Roberts. George loved his family and spending time with them, especially his beloved great-nieces and great-nephews. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, private services will be held Monday, April 20 at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, with the Rev. Larry Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in the Roberts Cemetery, Taylorsville.

Contributions may be made to in George's memory.

