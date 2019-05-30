George G. Quallen, 56, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday May 27, 2019.

He was born in Cincinnati on Oct. 8, 1962, the son of the late Joseph and Frances (White) Quallen.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his nephew, James Hardin.

George was a member of the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, graduated from Williamsburg High School, got his bachelor's degree in business at Xavier, master's in education at Antioch College, and was a licensed massage therapist. George taught at the Hillsboro Elementary School for several years. George was a member and past master of Marathon Lodge 203 F & AM and received the Cornerstone Award, and a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati and the Linden Chapter 348 OES.

George is survived by his sister, Melonie (Raymond Keith) Hardin of Williamsburg; two nieces, Ashley (James) Lane of Williamsburg and Maria Hardin of Oakley; nephew, Mark Hardin of Anderson Township; great-nephew, Wyatt Lane Hardin; two great-nieces, Haylee and Kylie Hardin; aunt, Ruth Gorth of Hillsboro; cousins, David (Amy) White, Mary White, Carter White, Nancy (Kevin) White Tidd, Jim (Janice) White, Bill Quallen, John (Debbie) Quallen and Kathy (Jeff) Quallen Plummer; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday June 4 at the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Maurice Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenberry Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday June 3 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Eastern Star service followed by Masonic and Scottish Rite services to start at 8 p.m.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

Donations can be made to Soles for Students.

