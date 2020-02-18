George C. Taylor III was born on Nov. 7, 1945 in Hillsboro, and departed this life in his home on Feb. 15, 2020 with a family member.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George C. Taylor II and Goldie M. Taylor Crawford.

He leaves to cherish his memory his special friend, Judy Cordell; brother, Robert L. Taylor (Eva M. Taylor); his three children, George C. Taylor IV, Michael Jerome Taylor and Brandi Michelle Taylor; two grandchildren, Isaiah Taylor and Sofia Taylor; niece, Kimberly Anthony (Shane Anthony); nephew, Robert Taylor Jr.; great-niece, Kori Anthony; and great-nephew, Cameron Anthony.

Services will take place Saturday, Feb. 22 at the First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton St., Yellow Springs. Viewing will take place at 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at noon. His body will be laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs.

Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.