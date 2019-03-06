George E. Seeley, 83, of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 21, 1935 in Bainbridge, the son of George Roscoe and Ablene (Davis) Seely.

He was a 1953 graduate of E.L. McClain High School and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was retired from automobile sales and was a former barber.

He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca (Bubby) Beatty of Greenfield and Kelley (Travis) Branson of Barboursville, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Joel Ballentine, Brittany Neely, Colton Branson, Malorie Branson and Cooper Branson; seven great-grandchildren, Heath Beatty Jr., McKenzie Ballentine, McKenna Ballentine, Payton Neely, Judah Branson, Rylee Neely and Emery Branson; one sister, Marlene (Wayne) Combs of Greenfield; numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece, Janet Pinkerton of Greenfield; and one sister-in-law, Rosemary Borden.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Seeley, on Jan. 6, 2011; one grandson, Heath Beatty; five brothers, Ralph, Carl, Howard, Richard and Ray in infancy; three sisters, Hazel Carr, Helen Haas and Mildred Knisley; one sister-in-law, Donna Lou Penn; two brothers-in-law, Paul Penn and John Bob Borden; one nephew, Tony Combs; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield beginning with veteran's appreciation service and then officiated by the Rev. Wayne Combs.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 11 at the Greenfield Cemetery with military rites provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

A special thanks goes out to caregivers, Janet Flowers, Lori Clouser, Megan Jackson and Elaine Williams, and the Hospice team.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.

